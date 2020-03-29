PM-CARES Fund: Here's how you can make donations for the emergency situation

Image Source : PTI Contribute to PM-CARES and help India fighting against coronavirus

As India goes into a lockdown necessitated under coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to contribute generously to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund also called as PM-CARES fund. PM-CARES fund is a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Currently, 979 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country and the pandemic has claimed 25 lives. In this article, we provide you details of where and how you can make donations to the PM-CARES fund.

Various organisations and personalities like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Railways, CBSE and many more have come up to extend financial aid to the government. People, who want to donate funds and help the government in fighting against the coronavirus in India, can visit the official website pmindia.gov.in and make a contribution. They can opt for various payment options like debit cards and credit cards, internet banking, UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, Mobiwik, etc) and RTGS/NEFT. They are also advised to donate only through a reliable source.

Here is how you can donate through the government's official website:

1. Visit the official website -- pmindia.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'CLICK HERE FOR DONATION DETAILS'

3. Scan the QR code popped on the screen through BHIM and UPI app on your mobile phone.

4. Enter the donation amount on your phone.

Following modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in -

Debit Cards and Credit Cards

Internet Banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

RTGS/NEFT

Here are the PM-CARES account details:

Name of the account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Name of the bank and branch: State Bank of India New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

IMPORTANT: Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

Image Source : PTI PM-CARES Fund details

