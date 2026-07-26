India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Harare play?

Harare:

The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Harare Sports Club on July 26th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the clash.

It is worth noting that the Indian team won the first and second T20Is of the series and clinched the three-game affair as well, and the Men in Blue will be looking to clean sweep Zimbabwe as they take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I.

The second T20I of the series saw India come in to bat first and post a total of 219 runs in the first innings of the game, and it was thanks to Ishan Kishan scoring 81 runs and Tilak Varma adding 60* that India managed to post a massive total on the board. Furthermore, the Men in Blue went on to limit Zimbabwe to a score of 129, winning the game by 90 runs and clinching the series.

Furthermore, with the game right around the corner, Zimbabwe will hope to put in a good show, improve significantly, and register a consolation victory as they lock horns with the Indian team once more.

Harare Sports Club pitch report

It is worth noting that the surface at the Harare Sports Club is one that is quite favourable to the batters. The batters should have an easy time scoring runs on such a pitch. Whereas the spinners come into play as the game progresses. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first and post a big total on the board in the first innings.

Squads

India’s squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

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Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma dominate Zimbabwe in second T20I; India seal series in Harare