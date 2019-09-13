Explained: Delhi's famous Odd-Even scheme

Genesis of Delhi's famous Odd-Even scheme

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the resurrection of the famous Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from November 4th.

The move comes keeping in mind the annual worsening of Delhi's air quality in November because of Diwali and the crop cutting season in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Kejriwal has announced a 7-point agenda aimed at 'damage control' in the month of November.

What is the Odd-Even Scheme?

The Odd-Even Scheme is a pattern restricting private vehicles on the roads based on the last four digits of their registration number. So on Monday, cars having 1,3,5,7,9 as the last digit in their registration number will be allowed on roads while the next day cars having 2,4,6,8,0 will be allowed on the roads. The timings for the scheme are 8 am to 8 pm.

Who was the first person to launch the Odd-Even Scheme in Delhi and when?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Odd-Even scheme at the end of the year 2015 and implemented the same starting 1 January 2016. The scheme was subsequently implemented again in 2017.

How did the public respond to Arvind Kejriwal's Odd-Even Scheme?

When the scheme was first announced, there were a lot of jokes going around in the country about the new rule which was unheard of. Subsequently, when the scheme was launched, it was observed that the people of Delhi embraced Kejriwal's move to curtail pollution and followed the rules. The scheme was a big success at first. But later in 2017 when it was implemented again, it was a big failure, hence the scheme was called off on November 11, 2017.

