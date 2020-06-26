Night curfew timings in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, other UP districts revised. Check details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Night curfew timings in Noida, other districts revised.

Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar have been revised. Now the night cuefew will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, night curfew was being imposed in these districts from 9 pm to 5 am. The move has come amid increasing cases of coronavirus.

Speaking on revised night curfew timings, Meerut Divisional Commissioner said, "Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised. Movement, except essential services, prohibited in containment zones."

Night curfew hrs in Noida,Meerut,Ghaziabad,Bulandshahr, Hapur&Muzaffarnagar revised;to be imposed from 8 pm-6 am. Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised.Movement,except essential services, prohibited in containment zones: Meerut Divisional Commissioner — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2020

Over 1,000 corona cases in Noida

At present, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) has over 1,000 coronavirus cases, officials said.

A few days back, Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, visited a hospital to meet the Corona-infected police personnel undergoing treatment there.

He urged the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to the policemen. He also asked the infected police personnel to do Yoga-Pranayam regularly.

UP relaxes asymptomatic patients discharge norms

The Uttar Pradesh government has now relaxed the condition for the discharge of asymptomatic coronavirus patients from hospitals, saying they will be permitted to go home after 10 days but remain quarantined at their residences for seven more days.

Till now, such patients had to spend 14 days in institutional quarantine and wait for two consecutive tests to be negative.

However, symptomatic patients still have to test negative on the 12th day for discharge.

Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said: "Patients with no symptoms can be discharged after 10 days but will have to stay in home quarantine for seven days. Symptomatic patients will only be allowed to go home after their Covid-19 report is negative."

According to a government bulletin, the state has 1,01,236 isolation beds, of which 5,661 are occupied.

ALSO READ | 17,296‬ COVID-19 cases in India in steepest single-day rise, tally crosses 4.90 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage