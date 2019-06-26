22 new AIIMS on anvil: From Rajkot to Deoghar, here's a status report

Image Source : PTI All India Institute of Medical Science

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the help of state government has approved to 22 new AIIMS in the country. With this, states like Gujarat to get its first AIIMS.

The government is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme -- up-gradation of existing state government / central government medical colleges to increase PG seats for increasing the number of the PG seats in medical.

The centre has decided to share the expenditure of establishing AIIMS with the state in the ratio of 60:40. However, for north eastern states and special category states the expanses will be shared in the ratio of 90:10. The upper ceiling cost would be pegged at Rs.1.20 crore per seat.

Under the Phase 1 of the scheme, 72 government medical colleges in 21 states/UTs have been approved for increasing 4058 new PG seats. Whereas, five government medical colleges have been approved in three states for increasing 98 new PG seats in Phase 2.

In the first phase, the Ministry of State has said that the six new AIIMS out of those 22 at Patna , Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur and Rishikesh are functional.

Further, under section 10A of the IMC Act, 1956 applications were received for starting / increasing of PG courses / seats for the academic session 2019-20 and a total of 2153 new PG seats have been permitted.

Jammu and Kashmir to get two new AIIMS in Pulwama, Awantipora, and Samba districts. The masterplan of estabilising the medical institutes is under preparation. The construction is underway.

The pre-investment activities are in progress for Telangana AIIMS, which is planend to be opened in Bibinagar.

S.No Phase Location of AIIMS to be set up Approved Outlay (in Rs. Cr) Status 1. Phase I Patna in Bihar 820 Functional Raipur in Chhattisgarh 820 Functional Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh 820 Functional Bhubaneswar in Orissa 820 Functional Jodhpur in Rajasthan 820 Functional Rishikesh in Uttaranchal 820 Functional Phase II Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh 823 Residential: 100% Hospital & Medical College: 45% Phase IV Mangalagiri near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh 1618 OPD Block & Residential Complex: 70%

Hospital and Academic Campus: 26% Kalyani in West Bengal 1754 OPD Block & Residential Complex: 50.5%

Hospital and Academic Campus: 28% Nagpur in Maharashtra 1577 OPD Block & Residential Complex: 76%

Hospital and Academic Campus: 28% Gorakhpur in UP 1011 Completed 35.17% Phase V Bathinda in Punjab 925 Completed 25.77% Kamrup District in Guwahati, Assam 1123 Completed 0.72% Kothipura in Bilaspur District of Himachal Pradesh 1471.04 (Revised cost) Completed 1.25% Thoppur in Madurai District 1264 Pre-investment activities in progress Samba District in Jammu 1661 Master plan under finalization,

Boundary wall near completion stage Awantipora, Pulwama in Kashmir 1828 Master plan under preparation,

Boundary wall near completion stage Bihar (state government yet to identify site) - State government yet to identify site Phase VI Deoghar in Jharkhand 1103 Pre-investment activities & construction of Boundary wall completed. Executing Agency for main work appointed. Master Plan finalized Khanderi, Rajkot in Gujarat 1195 Pre-investment activities in progress Phase VII Bibinagar in Telangana 1028 Pre-investment activities in progress Phase VIII Manethi, Rewari in Haryana 1299 -

