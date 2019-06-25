AIIMS B.Sc. 2019 Result expected to be announced today at aiimsexams.org

Image Source : PTI AIIMS B.Sc Result 2019

AIIMS B.Sc Result 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Science is expected to release the results of Nursing Stage 1 courses entrance examination which was conducted on June 15. The AIIMS B.Sc. 2019 Result aspirants can check the results on the official website -- aiimsexams.org. Candidates must note that the results will be announced only in online mode. Once they get shortlisted then they will be intimated through email and SMS to their registered email ids and mobile numbers.

About AIIMS B.Sc Result 2019:

The AIIMS B.Sc Result 2019 will be released in a PDF file format. The ranklist will have the Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been qualified the B.Sc Nursing Stage 1 (Paramedical) entrance examination with their respective ranks.

AIIMS B.Sc Counselling 2019:

The candidates who have their names on the ranklist will be called in for the AIIMS B.Sc Counselling 2019. However, the counselling is yet to be announced. The institution has urged the candidates not to call the examination section for any information regarding the results and counselling as it will provide all the information on its official website.