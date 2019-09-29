Vande Bharat Express: Bookings open; Know fare, features, launch and other details here

Image Source : INDIA TV Vande Bharat Express: India's fastest train bookings open; Know fare, launch date, timings details here.

Vande Bharat Express: You can now book a ticket to be on board of India's all-new, luxurious and fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Express. Indian Railways have presented a wonderful gift for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims this Navratras. The all-new Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 between Delhi and Katra will reduce the train travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours as compared to 12-14 hours required earlier and will begin its commercial services from October 5. The bookings for the New Delhi-Katra Enroute Vande Bharat Express Delhi have opened on the IRCTC official website-- irctc.co.in, and the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 and will begin commercial operations from October 5.

Similar to the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways has not applied the dynamic fare principle for Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express just like in case of Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

The minimum fare for New Delhi Station (NDLS) will be of Rs 1,630 and the maximum will be Rs 3,015. Similarly, the minimum fare for the Vande Bharat Express journey between Katra to New Delhi would be Rs 1,570 and Rs 2,965 would be the maximum. The Katra based Vande Bharat train will run on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Vande Bharat Express | Travel Fare

Delhi to Katra fare

AC Chair car ticket: Rs 1,630

Executive Chair car ticket: Rs 3,015

Katra to Delhi fare

AC Chair car ticket: Rs 1,570

Executive Chair car ticket: Rs 2,965

Vande Bharat Express | Timings

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 6:00 AM to reach Katra at 2:00 PM.

Katra- Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from the Katra railway station at 3:00 PM to reach the New Delhi railway station at 11:00 PM.

Vande Bharat Express | Route

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will halt at Ambala Cantt at 8:10 AM for 2 minutes, Ludhiana at 9:19 AM for 2 minutes and Jammu Tawi at 12:38 PM for 2 minutes.

Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will halt at Jammu Tawi at 4:13 PM for 2 minutes, Ludhiana at 7:32 PM for 2 minutes and Ambala Cantt at 2:48 PM for 2 minutes.

Vande Bharat Express | Features

Vande Bharat Express is a luxurious fully air-conditioned chair car service with 16 coaches. The Express is an engine-less self-propelled train. It allows for faster acceleration and deceleration, hence reducing travel time by 40%.

This train has a bigger pantry compared to Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. Having windows with a special provision, this train will protect the passengers against stone-pelting, it also has a cattle guard in the front to prevent damage to the train or derailment in case of cattle run.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has automatic doors with sliding footsteps, European-style seats, aircraft-style LED lighting, GPS-based passenger information screens, on-board infotainment, modular bio-toilets, large and swanky pantry, CCTVs, fully sealed gangways etc.

