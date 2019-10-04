Tejas Express: 10 reasons you would love it

Image Source : IRCTC Tejas Express, Lucknow to Delhi train launched: 10 points about India's first 'private' train

Tejas Express, Indian Railways' first private-run train, rolled out today. The IRCTC-run Tejas Express will run from Lucknow to Delhi, to begin with. The train is set to take Indian Railways - which has gloriously set itself as the lifeline of India - to the next level of comfort and speed.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you 10 interesting facts about the Tejas Express:

IRCTC Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow: 10 points about India's first "private" train

Tejas Express train will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm

It will have one executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach.

All passengers of the Tejas Express will be provided free insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh by the IRCTC.

For its passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow trains, IRCTC will provide hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop facilities.

The facility of using retiring rooms at the Lucknow Junction Station will also be provided to the passengers.

Meals will be served by the on-board service staff. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available on the train.

Water will be provided on demand through RO machines for passengers. The IRCTC is also contemplating the sale of merchandise goods on board the train.

The Tejas Express will have an advance reservation period of 60 days. No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed.

Tentative timings and schedules had been issued to two Tejas Express by IRCTC.

IRCTC plans to replace the fewer toilets in the train with more sanitation and hygiene. The toilets will resemble airport-style.

IRCTC Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow: Special benefits for passengers

IRCTC’s Tejas Express contains all the modern facilities with the state-of-art interior, Personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.

If Tejas Express is late by over an hour, then the passenger will get a refund of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 will be refunded.

There will be no ticket checking on-board by the Indian Railways or by any other ticket checking staff. Entry will be permitted only through e-ticket, m-ticket or paper issued by the IRCTC.

