Tejas Express: 10 reasons you would love it

Tejas Express, Indian Railways' first private-run train, rolled out today. The IRCTC-run Tejas Express will run from Lucknow to Delhi, to begin with. The train is set to take Indian Railways - which has gloriously set itself as the lifeline of India - to the next level of comfort and speed.
- Tejas Express train will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm
- It will have one executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach.
- All passengers of the Tejas Express will be provided free insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh by the IRCTC.
- For its passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow trains, IRCTC will provide hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop facilities.
- The facility of using retiring rooms at the Lucknow Junction Station will also be provided to the passengers.
- Meals will be served by the on-board service staff. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available on the train.
- Water will be provided on demand through RO machines for passengers. The IRCTC is also contemplating the sale of merchandise goods on board the train.
- The Tejas Express will have an advance reservation period of 60 days. No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed.
- Tentative timings and schedules had been issued to two Tejas Express by IRCTC.
- IRCTC plans to replace the fewer toilets in the train with more sanitation and hygiene. The toilets will resemble airport-style.
IRCTC Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow: Special benefits for passengers
- IRCTC’s Tejas Express contains all the modern facilities with the state-of-art interior, Personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.
- If Tejas Express is late by over an hour, then the passenger will get a refund of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 will be refunded.
- There will be no ticket checking on-board by the Indian Railways or by any other ticket checking staff. Entry will be permitted only through e-ticket, m-ticket or paper issued by the IRCTC.
