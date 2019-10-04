Tejas Express: 10 reasons you would love it

Friday, October 04, 2019
     
IRCTC Tejas Express Launched: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off the Tejas Express, the country’s first "private" train run by its subsidiary IRCTC, on the Lucknow-New Delhi route. The commercial run of the train starts on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2019 13:54 IST
Tejas Express, Indian Railways' first private-run train, rolled out today. The IRCTC-run Tejas Express will run from Lucknow to Delhi, to begin with. The train is set to take Indian Railways - which has gloriously set itself as the lifeline of India - to the next level of comfort and speed. 

Indiatvnews.com brings to you 10 interesting facts about the Tejas Express: 

  • Tejas Express train will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm
  • It will have one executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach.
  • All passengers of the Tejas Express will be provided free insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh by the IRCTC.
  • For its passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow trains, IRCTC will provide hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop facilities.
  • The facility of using retiring rooms at the Lucknow Junction Station will also be provided to the passengers.
  • Meals will be served by the on-board service staff. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available on the train.
  • Water will be provided on demand through RO machines for passengers. The IRCTC is also contemplating the sale of merchandise goods on board the train.
  • The Tejas Express will have an advance reservation period of 60 days. No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed.
  • Tentative timings and schedules had been issued to two Tejas Express by IRCTC.
  • IRCTC plans to replace the fewer toilets in the train with more sanitation and hygiene. The toilets will resemble airport-style.

IRCTC Tejas Express Delhi-Lucknow: Special benefits for passengers

  • IRCTC’s Tejas Express contains all the modern facilities with the state-of-art interior, Personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.
  • If Tejas Express is late by over an hour, then the passenger will get a refund of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 will be refunded.
  • There will be no ticket checking on-board by the Indian Railways or by any other ticket checking staff. Entry will be permitted only through e-ticket, m-ticket or paper issued by the IRCTC.

