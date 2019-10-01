In a first, IRCTC-run Tejas Express to offer refund on train delays

Image Source : FILE Good News! IRCTC's Tejas Express passengers to get compensation for delays in Delhi-Lucknow train

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced that passengers will get compensation for delays in Delhi-Lucknow Tejas train.

Passengers will be given a compensation of Rs 100 if the train gets delayed by more than an hour. The compensation amount will be increased to Rs 250 if it gets delayed by over two hours.

This latest offer is in addition to the Rs 25-lakh free insurance that has been given to passengers of the train, which will be the IRCTC's first.

This travel insurance also includes a coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during travel period of the passengers.

More than 2,000 passengers booked tickets in the first IRCTC-run train, Tejas Express, from Lucknow to New Delhi and back, within two days of the opening of counters.

The bookings for the Tejas trains - number 82501 from Lucknow to Delhi and 82502 from Delhi to Lucknow -- began on September 22.

While the Tejas train from Lucknow to Delhi has 749 bookings, on its return journey it has 1,549 for journeys to be taken till November 20.

Most bookings are between October 23 and October 26, just ahead of Diwali. This is the first train of the Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and is the national transporter's first step towards privatising operations of some trains.

The Tejas Express will be flagged off on October 4 but will begin commercial operations from the next day.

