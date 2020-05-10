India adds 10,000 coronavirus positive cases in last three days

India in the past three days have added another 10,000 new coronavirus cases as overall toll crossed 60,000-mark on Sunday. In just 3 days, the nation reached from 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus cases, giving indication for new challenges for the government and health authorities to control the spread. Despite lockdown, cases in the country have been rising and are presently at 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have also recovered.
Though India's recovery rate is close to 30 per cent and mortality rate at 3.3%, the frequency of rising cases seems to be worrisome situation for the authorities. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh continues to remain worst-affected by coronavirus. Out of close to 63,000 cases, more than 20,000 have been reported from Maharashtra and Mumbai alone with over 12,000 COVID-19 infections.
Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed a presser and said that they don't anticipate a very worst kind of situation due to coronavirus like it happened in other developed countries but they have prepared the entire country for worst situation if it arises.
While cases increase in the country, so as the number of testings. In the national capital alone, over 80,000 people have been tested so far and over 1.5-million across the country. As per worldometer data, among a population of 1 million, over 1,100 people are being tested for coronavirus. While India and authorities continue to fight coronavirus, it is worth mentioning that with 1.3 billion, country's population a big challenge. Take a look at today's coronavirus cases list in India.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1930
|887
|44
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|63
|34
|2
|Bihar
|591
|322
|5
|Chandigarh
|169
|24
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|43
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|6542
|2020
|73
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|7796
|2091
|472
|Haryana
|675
|290
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|836
|368
|9
|Jharkhand
|156
|78
|3
|Karnataka
|794
|386
|30
|Kerala
|505
|485
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|Maharashtra
|20228
|3800
|779
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|294
|63
|2
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1762
|157
|31
|Rajasthan
|3708
|2026
|106
|Tamil Nadu
|6535
|1824
|44
|Telengana
|1163
|750
|30
|Tripura
|134
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|67
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3373
|1499
|74
|West Bengal
|1786
|372
|171
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|62939*
|19358
|2109
