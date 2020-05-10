India adds 10,000 coronavirus positive cases in last three days

Image Source : AP A doctor holds vials containing samples to be tested for the coronavirus in India.

India in the past three days have added another 10,000 new coronavirus cases as overall toll crossed 60,000-mark on Sunday. In just 3 days, the nation reached from 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus cases, giving indication for new challenges for the government and health authorities to control the spread. Despite lockdown, cases in the country have been rising and are presently at 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have also recovered.

Though India's recovery rate is close to 30 per cent and mortality rate at 3.3%, the frequency of rising cases seems to be worrisome situation for the authorities. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh continues to remain worst-affected by coronavirus. Out of close to 63,000 cases, more than 20,000 have been reported from Maharashtra and Mumbai alone with over 12,000 COVID-19 infections.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed a presser and said that they don't anticipate a very worst kind of situation due to coronavirus like it happened in other developed countries but they have prepared the entire country for worst situation if it arises.

While cases increase in the country, so as the number of testings. In the national capital alone, over 80,000 people have been tested so far and over 1.5-million across the country. As per worldometer data, among a population of 1 million, over 1,100 people are being tested for coronavirus. While India and authorities continue to fight coronavirus, it is worth mentioning that with 1.3 billion, country's population a big challenge. Take a look at today's coronavirus cases list in India.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 63 34 2 Bihar 591 322 5 Chandigarh 169 24 2 Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 6542 2020 73 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 7796 2091 472 Haryana 675 290 9 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 836 368 9 Jharkhand 156 78 3 Karnataka 794 386 30 Kerala 505 485 4 Ladakh 42 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 Maharashtra 20228 3800 779 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 294 63 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1762 157 31 Rajasthan 3708 2026 106 Tamil Nadu 6535 1824 44 Telengana 1163 750 30 Tripura 134 2 0 Uttarakhand 67 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3373 1499 74 West Bengal 1786 372 171 Total number of confirmed cases in India 62939* 19358 2109

