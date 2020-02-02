Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
  02.02.2020: A rare palindrome day after 900 years

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2020 18:40 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020. This is the only time such a date will occur this century.

The previous palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030. 

Interestingly, on November 11, 2011, caused a major stir. When the clock struck 11:11:11 on 11/11/11. It was the only double-figure palindromic date and will not come round again for 100 years, in 2111. However, it is not as perfect as 02/02/2020, because using the full year, 2011, ruins the symmetry.

The next one will be on December 12, 2121, exactly 101 years from now. But the wait after that will be much longer -  March 3, 3030.

Human brains are naturally inclined to look for patterns, and many consider such dates lucky. Daniel Hardt, president of Life Path Numerology Center in Indianapolis, called it a "powerful day."

Thousands of social media users acknowledged the rarity of the day on Twitter and Facebook. Some even shared the information with hilarious memes.

