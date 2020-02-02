02.02.2020: A rare palindrome day after 900 years

Image Source : TWITTER A rare palindrome day after 900 years

Today's date--02-02-2020--is a day of celebration as it is a palindrome, which means it is the same when read forwards and backward.

It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020. This is the only time such a date will occur this century.

The previous palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030.

Interestingly, on November 11, 2011, caused a major stir. When the clock struck 11:11:11 on 11/11/11. It was the only double-figure palindromic date and will not come round again for 100 years, in 2111. However, it is not as perfect as 02/02/2020, because using the full year, 2011, ruins the symmetry.

The next one will be on December 12, 2121, exactly 101 years from now. But the wait after that will be much longer - March 3, 3030.

Human brains are naturally inclined to look for patterns, and many consider such dates lucky. Daniel Hardt, president of Life Path Numerology Center in Indianapolis, called it a "powerful day."

Thousands of social media users acknowledged the rarity of the day on Twitter and Facebook. Some even shared the information with hilarious memes.

Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It’s also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day! #PalindromeDay #SolSchMaths pic.twitter.com/uKikl1iTXf — Solihull School Maths Dept (@SolSchMaths) February 2, 2020

Happy #PalindromeDay!

02/02/2020

It was also just 8:20PM...

20:20:20 02022020

....tacocat.... pic.twitter.com/aJcB5cUake — Angela Doherty Ph.D. (@lavagirlnz) February 2, 2020

So apparently today’s date 02/02/2020 is a numerical palindrome.



This was first discovered by a scientist called Dr Awkward.



#PalindromeDay #SundayThoughts — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) February 2, 2020

"Wow, BOB, wow." - The Little Man From Another Place Talking Backwards https://t.co/0uGTjOt1jR - #PalindromeDay pic.twitter.com/YqmIAzYCIg — Visit Twin Peaks (@VisitTwinPeaks) February 2, 2020