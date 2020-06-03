Cyclone Nisarga: Keep mobile phones charged, switch off gas supply. Checklist to stay safe

Image Source : PTI Keep Mobile Phones Charged, Switch Off Gas Supply: Checklist to stay safe and overcome cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is set to make landfall at Alibaug, hovered over the Arabian Sea around 165 km south-southwest of the coastal town and 215 km south-southwest of Mumbai at dawn, a senior IMD official said on Wednesday. It is important for Mumbaikars and people in the affected regions to stay indoors and follow the proper guidelines to protect yourself from Cyclone Nisarga.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put out a checklist for citizens to stay safe and overcome Cyclone Nisarga.

Stay Indoors. Don't venture out unnecessarily. Keep your mobile phones and power banks charged to ensure connectivity. Keep your torches/emergency lights charged and have candles handy in case of power faliure. Switch off electrical mains and gas supply. Make a list of all localised emergency numbers-- electricity service provider, fire brigade, ambulance, etc. Prepare an emergency first-aid kit that includes your regular medicine. Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers and store then at a certain height to minimise flood damage, if any. Store and drink boiled/ chlorinated water. Store dry non-perishable food for an emergency. Ignore rumours, stay clam. Don't panic. Dial 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.

ALSO READ | BMC issues list of Dos and Don'ts for Mumbaikars ahead of Cyclone Nisarga landfall

ALSO READ | Brace For Impact: How to prepare yourself for Cyclone Nisarga

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage