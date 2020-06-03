Image Source : NDMA Brace For Impact: How to prepare yourself for Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is hours away from India's west coast and will make landfall in Mumbai around noon today. Heavy rains have already lashed the city and IMD has warned that the worst is yet to come. Are you prepared to weather the storm? Here are some tips that will help you prepare yourself.

Pak up the essentials: Pack essentials for yourself and your family to last a few days. These should include medicines, special food for babies and children or others.

Stay Informed: Listen to the radio (All India Radio Stations give weather warnings). Keep monitoring the warnings.

Find a safe spot: If your house is securely built on high ground take shelter in the safe part of the house.

Storm shutters: Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.

Stock up drinking water: Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.

Emergency lights: Ensure that your hurricane lantern, torches or other emergency lights are in working condition and keep them handy.

Switch off the electrical mains in your house.

