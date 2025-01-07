Fact Check: Three-headed elephant seen in Prayagraj amid Mahakumbh preparations? | Know truth of viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Viral video of three-headed elephant at Mahakumbh

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that a three-headed elephant has arrived in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is set to begin from January 13.

What is going viral?

A video that is going viral shows an elephant with three heads, accompanied by claims that it is from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The caption of one such post going viral on social media reads, "Darshan of the wonderful three-headed Gajanand in Maha Kumbh Prayagraj." Many other similar posts have also been made.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the video of circulating widely, we decided to investigate the claim. First, we on Google using relevant keywords but did not find any authentic news related to it. However, during our search we came across a Facebook post from June 4, 2024, in which the same photo was posted. The post revealed that the photo is from the Ayutthaya Khon Festival 2024 in Thailand, showcasing Indra Devta riding the elephant Aravan in disguise. In this picture, the illusion of a three-headed elephant was created by placing two identical masks on either side of the real elephant.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTPhoto from Ayutthaya Khon Mahotsav 2024

The complete video was found on the Facebook page ‘Ayutthaya Tourism and Sports’, posted on May 31, 2024. The description confirms that the event took place in Thailand. A closer examination of the footage reveals that two of the elephant’s heads are artificial, enhancing the visual effect for the event.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the viral video of a three-headed elephant is not from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. It is from Thailand’s Ayutthaya Khon Festival 2024. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

Also Read: Fact Check: Has RBI announced launch of Rs 5,000 notes? | Know truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: Did China announce visa-free entry for Indians? Know truth behind viral claim