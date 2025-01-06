Fact Check: Has RBI announced launch of Rs 5,000 notes? | Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photo of Rs 5000 note

India TV Fact Check: An image of a Rs 5000 note is widely circulating on social media platforms, with claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue the new notes in the market. However, when we fact-checked this claim, this claim has proved to be fake.

What is going viral?

A photo of Rs 5000 note is going viral on social media. The image features a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, resembling a real currency note, with Reserve Bank of India printed on it. A user named @PANDITVIVEKj on X shared a picture of a Rs 5000 note and wrote, "RBI is going to issue a new note of five thousand rupees soon. Ever since information about this news has been received, discussions have increased among the people." Another user Dainik Rajeev Times on Instagram shared the same photo with similar claim.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the photo was going viral we decided to investigate the claim. We searched for news about the launch of Rs 5000 note using Google Open Search but found no credible news report. We also checked the RBI X handle and looked for official statement from the central bank but found no announcements regarding such a note.

Furthermore, we found a post on official X handle of PBI Fact Check which debunked the claim, labeling it as 'fake'. The post, shared on January 4, clarified that no such decision had been made by the RBI, confirming our findings and debunking the rumor about the release of Rs 5000 banknotes.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the picture of the Rs 5000 note going viral on social media is fake. RBI has no plan to issue such a note. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did China announce visa-free entry for Indians? Know truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: Man travels 250-km hiding between wheels of train? Know truth