Fact Check: Did China announce visa-free entry for Indians? Know truth behind viral claim

India TV Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that China has announced a visa-free policy for citizens of India. However, when we fact-checked this claim, this claim has proved to be false. Let's find out the truth behind this viral claim.

Notably, this came days after India and China developed a broad consensus on the Line of Actual control.

What is going viral?

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping is going viral on social media with many users claiming that China announced a visa-free policy for citizens of India. A user named @dreamer2_163 on social media shared the picture of PM Modi and Xi Jinping and wrote, "China has made India visa-free." Another user @godil_satt14979 also shared the same picture and wrote, "China has made India visa-free."

India TV did investiagtion

As the claim was going circulating widely on social media, we decided to investigate it. First, we searched for news about China's visa-free entry for Indians using Google Open Search but found no credible report. However, we came across a news report of news agency ANI, which stated that the Chinese Embassy in India has announced an extension of reduced visa fees for travelers until December 31, 2025.

As per the reports, the fee for single entry is now Rs 2,900, while that of double entry is 4,400. For six months of multiple entries, the fee is 5,900 and for 12 months or above multiple entries, the fee is Rs 8,800. For group visa and official group visa, each applicant has to pay Rs 1,800.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that he viral claim about China's making India visa-free turned out to be fake. Instead, China has reduced the visa fee for India till December 2025. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

