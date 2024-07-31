Fact Check: No, viral video of lightning striking a volcano is not from Himachal Pradesh | Know truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video

India TV Fact Check: Fake news frequently spreads on social media, often accompanied by convincing images and videos that can mislead people into believing they are true. To help combat misinformation, India TV Fact Check investigates such claims. The latest instance involves a viral video showing lightning striking a hilly area, which is falsely claimed to be a temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. India TV's fact check has determined that this claim to be false.

What is going viral?

A video showing lightning hitting a hilly area has been circulating on social media. A user named Madhu Singh shared this video on platform X, claiming it shows continuous lightning at Bijli Mahadev temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. "Shiv Leela in Himachal, the incident of continuous lightning falling on Bijli Mahadev temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh was recorded on camera. It is said that every 12 years lightning falls on Mahadev ji's temple on this hill. Watch the video carefully, Mahadev ji's presence is felt." Many other users have also made similar claims," he wrote. Many other users have also made similar claims.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV investigated

This video of lightning was going viral on social media. So we decided to investigate it. We took a screenshot of the viral video and searched it with the help of Google reverse image search. As soon as we did this, we found this video on many platforms. On investigation, it was found that the viral video is not of Kullu in Himachal but of Volcán de Fuego volcano. This volcano is located in Guatemala, a country located in Central America. We found the original video on a YouTube channel named AccuWeather, uploaded on May 13, 2024, which shows lightning striking the Volcán de Fuego.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTScreenshot of original video

What was found in the Fact Check?

India TV's fact check confirms that the viral video is not from Himachal Pradesh but from the Volcán de Fuego in Guatemala. Viewers are advised to be cautious of misleading videos and false claims.

