Fact Check: No, US President Joe Biden did not use abusive language on LIVE TV, viral video deepfaked

India TV Fact Check: On July 21, US President Joe Biden announced that he would not be running for re-election. Following this announcement, a clip of him started going viral on social media in which he is purportedly seen using alleged foul language. The post claims that this is Biden's first speech after announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Upon investigation, it was found that the video is fake. In reality, the video has been edited using AI. This video is a deepfake. Our investigation revealed that an audio clone of Biden’s voice was added using AI. The original video is from July 15, 2024, when Biden addressed the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

What does the viral post contain?

On the social media site X, a user named Pawan shared the post, writing, "Breaking now, President Joe Biden gave his first video address after withdrawing from the presidential race." In this video, Biden is shown using abusive language.

India TV Fact Check

When India TV investigated this post and closely examined the video, it was found that the PSB News logo was visible on the left side of a section of the video. By searching PSB News’ channel and keywords, we found a tweet from PSB News dated July 22, 2024. In this tweet, PSB News called Biden’s foul-mouthed video a deepfake. PSB News stated that a deepfake video of President Joe Biden with their logo was going viral on social media. Biden did not make this statement. PSB News did not authorize the use of this video and does not permit any alteration of news videos or audio that could mislead viewers. Additionally, when we checked the White House’s YouTube channel, we found the original video. This video was uploaded to the White House’s YouTube channel on July 15, in which Joe Biden condemned the deadly attack on former President Donald Trump.

