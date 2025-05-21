Fact Check: No, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra did not die, viral social media claims are false India TV Fact Check: A post is going viral on social media that Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has passed away. Let's find the truth behind this viral claim.

Several posts are circulating on social media with claims that Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has passed away. However, when we fact-checked this claim about the death of the actor, it was found to be completely false.

What is going viral?

On YouTube, a user shared a video on 16 May 2025 and wrote, "Sanjay Mishra Sir is no more." At the same time, another user shared a post on Instagram on 15 May 2025 with a similar claim. This post reads, "Sanjay Mishra Sir is no more. May Sanjay Sir's soul rest in peace."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To know the truth of the viral claim, we did Google Open Search and searched for it with the help of the relevant keywords. During this, we did not find any reliable media report related to the death of Sanjay Mishra. In the next sequence of investigation, we searched Sanjay Mishra's social media accounts. During this, we found a post related to the film 'Dhamaal 4' on his Instagram and Facebook account, which he posted on May 16, 2025. The investigation made it clear that actor Sanjay Mishra is busy with his upcoming project. Users are spreading false news of his death.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Sanjay Mishra's post

What came out in fact check?

The fact check has revealed that the news of the death of actor Sanjay Mishra is completely false. Sanjay Mishra is working on his upcoming film. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

