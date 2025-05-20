Fact Check: Did Albanian PM propose to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni? Know truth behind viral picture India TV Fact Check: A photo is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that Albanian PM Edi Rama proposed Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Let's find out the truth behind this viral claim.

These days, false information can spread rapidly on social media, making it easier for misleading claims to gain traction. However, such misinformation can be harmful and even pose risks. Fake news often goes viral in no time on these platforms. To help you stay alert and avoid falling for such rumors, India TV presents its Fact Check segment. Recently, a picture of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni is going viral with false claims.

What is going viral?

A post circulating widely on social media claims that Albania's PM has proposed to Italy's Giorgia Meloni. A Facebook user even shared an image showing Edi Rama on one knee in front of Meloni, holding what appears to be a ring box. The post is accompanied by a humorous caption stating: "Breaking News: After this image surfaced in international media, a 75-year-old bearded man was spotted in Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi, in a distressed state, singing 'Tumhe Koi Aur Dekhe To Jalta Hai Dil'."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the post was rapidly gaining traction on social media, we decided to verify the claim. To know the veracity of the claim, we did a reverse image search. We found many videos related to this, in which the PM of Albania was seen greeting Georgia Meloni. We also found a news article from NDTV titled "Watch: Albanian PM Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit."

The video is reportedly from Tirana, the capital of Albania, where the European Political Community Summit was held. PM Meloni had arrived to attend the summit and was welcomed by PM Rama. However, during the entire investigation, we did not see Rama proposing to Meloni in any video or photo.

To verify the authenticity of the viral picture, we conducted a close examination and found several indicators suggesting that the image is not genuine. Using tools designed to detect AI-generated content, we analysed the image thoroughly. Upon testing the photo with Deepfake-O-Meter, it was confirmed that the image is 76 per cent AI-generated.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI detaction tool

What came out in fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim being made with the post going viral on social media, is false. The viral image and video were taken during this formal welcome, where Rama briefly knelt in a playful or respectful gesture, not a romantic proposal as falsely claimed on social media. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

