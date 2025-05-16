Fact Check: Blatant lie spread by Pakistan Air Force, take a look at the viral social media fake claim This fake claim was further amplified by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his statement to the Senate on May 15, 2025. "By endorsing a completely fabricated image and headline, Pakistan intentionally lent official weight to a piece of digital deception," PIB added in the statement.

New Delhi:

After the cowardly terrorist attack by Pakistan in Pahalgam on April 22, Pakistan panicked after the Indian Armed Forces took revenge through 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. While Pakistan continues to spread fake news on social media by circulating false posts with completely fake claims.

A social media post falsely claimed that UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, featured a headline that reads: "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies” dated 10th May 2025. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.

"Attention: An image circulating on social media claimed to show the front page of UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, featuring a headline that reads-"Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies” dated May 10, 2025," PIB said in an X post.

As per reports, the claim was false and the image being circulated on social media was AI-generated as 'The Daily Telegraph' newspaper has never carried any such article.

This fake claim was further amplified by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his statement to the Senate on May 15, 2025. "By endorsing a completely fabricated image and headline, Pakistan intentionally lent official weight to a piece of digital deception," PIB added in the statement.

Trust only official statements/facts

Pakistani social media users are sharing a wide range of videos and photos with claims that Pakistan, in retaliation, has launched an attack on India. The footage is being deliberately circulated by several Pakistani social media handles to spread propaganda and mislead the public.

In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.