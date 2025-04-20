Fact Check: Is govt giving free 5-star AC under 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025' scheme? Know truth Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that the central government is giving free 5-star air conditioners under the 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025'. Let's find out the truth about this.

New Delhi:

India TV Fact Check: These days, false information can spread rapidly on social media, making it easier for misleading claims to gain traction. However, such misinformation can be harmful and even pose risks. Fake news often goes viral in no time on these platforms. To help you stay alert and avoid falling for such rumors, India TV presents its Fact Check segment. Recently, some social media users have claimed that the central government is offering 5-star air conditioners under a scheme called ‘PM Modi AC Yojana 2025,’ and that 1.5 crore ACs have already been arranged for distribution. However, when we fact-checked the viral claim, it was found this be completely false.

What is going viral?

A message making the rounds on social media claims that the government is preparing to launch a large-scale distribution of 1.5 crore air conditioners under the PM Modi AC Yojana. According to the viral message, the scheme is expected to begin in May 2025, and the Ministry of Power has allegedly already arranged the AC units for distribution. The message also encourages users to share it widely and follow a particular account for future updates.

An Instagram user, upsc_matter, shared the post stating that the Indian government will give everyone a free 5-star AC under the PM Modi AC Yojana 2025. The user further claimed the scheme will be launched in near May as per reports. The Instagram user also claimed that due to this, there will be a huge AC shortage in India as 1.5 crore AC have been prepared for this scheme. After accepting your request, you will get a new AC installed within 30 days. "INDIAN GOVERNMENT TO GIVE EVERYONE FREE AC SOON! under this mind-blowing scheme to reduce carbon emissions & reduce people electricity bills this new PM MODI AC YOJANA scheme will help through it!" the user captioned the post.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the post was rapidly going viral on social media, we decided to investigate the authenticity of the claim. After checking several official sources, we found no notification or formal announcement related to the so-called PM AC Yojana 2025. However, during our verification process, we came across a post from the official PIB (Press Information Bureau) handle on X (formerly Twitter), which clearly debunked the viral claim.

Through a social media post on X, PIB informed, "A post being widely shared on social media claims that under a new scheme 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025', the Government will provide free 5-star air conditioners and 1.5 crore ACs have already been prepared."

"his claim is #FAKE. No such scheme providing free 5-Star Air Conditioners has been announced by the Ministry of Power," it added.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has confirmed that the viral post circulating on social media about a change distribution of free 5-star AC under the 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025' scheme is false. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

