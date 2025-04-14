Fact Check: Has Indian Railways changed Tatkal ticket booking timings? Here's the truth Fact Check: A post is going viral on social media with claims that railways has changed the time for booking Tatkal tickets. Let's find out the truth behind the viral claim.

India TV Fact Check: Nowadays, it is quite easy to spread misleading information on social media. However, such false claims can be harmful and even dangerous. Fake news tends to go viral quickly on these platforms. To help you stay informed and avoid falling for such misinformation, India TV brings you Fact Check. Recently, a post has been widely circulating online with claims that Indian Railways has changed the Tatkal ticket booking timings. However, when we fact-checked the viral claim, it was found this be completely false.

What is going viral?

A viral post circulating on social media claims that the timing for booking Tatkal tickets has been changed. A user on platform X has shared an image that shows a comparison of the old and new Tatkal booking timings. The image includes a table detailing revised timings for different ticket categories. The post is captioned, "Indian Railways changed the time of Tatkal ticket booking. Effective from 15 April."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

Since the post was quickly gaining traction on social media, we decided to verify the claim. We checked multiple official sources, including the Indian Railways' verified accounts, but found no notification or announcement regarding any changes to Tatkal ticket booking timings. In fact, a post from the official IRCTC handle on platform X clearly refuted the claim, confirming that there has been no alteration in the Tatkal booking schedule.

In an X post IRCTC said, "Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )IRCTC responds to viral claim

What did the fact check reveal?

A fact check done by India TV has confirmed that the viral post circulating on social media about a change in Tatkal ticket booking timings is false. The post, which falsely claimed a revision in the Tatkal booking schedule, has no basis in official announcements. India TV's verification found no such update from Indian Railways or IRCTC. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

