Fact Check: Did Suhana Khan buy a luxury car? Know truth behind viral photo Fact Check: A photo of Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is going viral with claim that she has purchased a luxury car.

India TV Fact Check: A purported photo of Bollywood actress and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, standing in front of a black luxury car was recently shared on social media, with claims that she had purchased the car. However, when we fact-checked the viral claim, it was found that the image had been digitally edited and shared with a false claim

What is going viral?

A fan page of Bollywood actor Suhana Khan on Facebook recently shared a post featuring a purported image of her with a luxurious black car. The post, dated April 7, carried the caption "My new Car," fueling speculation that Suhana had purchased the swanky vehicle.

Investigation

To investigate the claim, we examined all official social media accounts of Suhana Khan but did not come across any post that validated the claim being shared widely online. Further, we ran the viral image through Google Lens, which led to several social media posts showing the same background as the viral image. However, upon closer inspection, it was found that the image actually showed Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who had purchased a BMW 5-Series in 2020, not Suhana Khan.

In the next phase of the investigation, we used the information gathered earlier and conducted a customised keyword search on Google. This led us to a report by News18, which reported about Nora Fatehi's purchase of a new luxurious car in December 2020. The headline of the article reads, "Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi Buys a Brand New BMW 5-Series Worth Rs 60.90 Lakh."

What came out in fact check?

The fact check confirms that the claim is false. Suhana Khan has not purchased any car, and the viral image is digitally altered. The original image featured Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who reportedly bought a brand-new luxurious BMW 5-Series worth Rs 60.90 lakh in December 2020. A digitally modified version of this image was shared on social media with a false claim. Users are strongly advised to verify such information before sharing and to remain alert against misleading or edited content online.

