Fact Check: MS Dhoni announced retirement from IPL? Know truth of viral claim Fact Check: Social media users are claiming that MS Dhoni is retiring in the middle of IPL 2025. Let's find out the truth behind this viral claim.

India TV Fact Check: The 18th season of IPL 2025 is currently underway, and today there is a match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, with fans from both sides showing great enthusiasm. Amid this excitement, a claim surfaced on social media suggesting that MS Dhoni has announced his retirement midway through the tournament. However, the India TV Fact Check team has verified that this news is completely false.

What is going viral?

Many users on social media are claiming that former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement, and now he will be with the team for the entire season as a mentor. A Facebook user in a post shared a post that reads, "Goodbye MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni announces his retirement from IPL and will serve as mentor for the rest of the season."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the truth behind the viral claim, we thoroughly checked Virat Kohli's official social media accounts but found no post or statement confirming his retirement from the IPL. Further, we conducted a relevant keyword search on Google, but no credible report came up. However, we found several reports about Dhoni addressing the topic on retirement.

During our investigation, we found a media report published on April 7 in which Dhoni is talking about his retirement on Raj Shamani's podcast. He said, "I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it’s not me deciding; it’s my body, whether you can play or not."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Media report about MS Dhoni's retirement plan

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the claim about Dhoni retiring from the IPL is completely false. Social media users are spreading this misleading information without any official announcement or confirmation from Dhoni himself. People are advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

Also Read: Fact Check: Power outage during a cricket match in Pakistan? Here's the truth behind viral video

Also Read: Fact Check: Will Virat Kohli retire from IPL after this season? Know truth behind the viral claim