Fact Check: No, PM Modi did not announce retirement, viral social media claim is false Fact Check: Social media users are claiming that PM Modi announced his retirement from politics. However, this claim has been proved to be false.

India TV Fact Check: A graphic is widely circulating on social media, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his retirement from politics. The viral post states that September 16, 2025, will be his last day in office. However, the India TV Fact Check team has verified that the viral claim is false.

What is going viral?

A user on the social media platform X shared an alleged graphic of 'TIMES NOW' dated April 2, 2025. The user captioned the graphic, "Saugat-e-Modi, Dhanyavad Shriman Ji". The viral graphic shows a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the claim that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his retirement from politics. 16 September 2025 will be the last day of his term." The graphic also states that the "announcement" was made two days after PM Modi's meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the truth behind the viral claim circulating on social media, we first conducted a Google open search to check whether Prime Minister Modi has announced his retirement from politics. However, no credible news outlet reported any such announcement during his recent visit to Nagpur. Following that, we examined all official social media accounts of PM Modi but did not come across any post that validated the claim being shared widely online.

Upon further investigation, we came across a report published on India TV’s website dated March 31, 2025. In the report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed all speculation regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential successor. He firmly stated that Modi would continue to lead the nation for many more years. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "In 2029, we will see Modi as Prime Minister again. In our culture, it is inappropriate to talk about succession when the leader is still actively serving. This is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss this."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Media report debunking false claim

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check confirms that the claim about PM Narendra Modi retiring from politics is completely false. The viral graphic circulating on social media has been digitally altered and is not authentic. No official announcement or credible media report supports this claim. Users are strongly advised to verify such information before sharing and to remain alert against misleading or edited content online.

Also Read: Fact Check: MS Dhoni announced retirement from IPL? Know truth of viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: Power outage during a cricket match in Pakistan? Here's the truth behind viral video