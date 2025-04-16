Fact Check: Did cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Rashmika Mandanna get married? Know truth Fact Check: A photo of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Rashmika Mandanna is circulating widely on social media, with claims suggesting that the two have tied the knot. But what's the real story behind this viral image?

New Delhi:

India TV Fact Check: In the era of the internet and social media, the number of fake news stories is increasing continuously. Currently, fake news is also being promoted a lot using AI. The latest case of fake news has come related to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Rashmika Mandanna. A picture of the two has gone viral on social media, with social media users claiming they have gotten married. However, this viral claim has been proven to be completely fake in the fact check.

What is going viral?

A photo circulating on social media claims that cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Rashmika Mandanna have married. In the image, both are seen wearing garlands, and Rashmika appears to have sindoor on her forehead. Sharing this picture, it is being claimed that they have tied the knot. On the social media platform Instagram, a user named santoshyadav43821 shared this photo and wrote, "Hardik Pandya and Rashmika Mandanna have got married, won't you congratulate them."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the truth behind the viral claim, we began by conducting a Google Open Search. However, we couldn't find any credible news reports mentioning a marriage between Hardik Pandya and Rashmika Mandanna. Next, we checked their official social media profiles, but found no such photo or announcement. This raised suspicions about the authenticity of the image. We then ran the viral picture through Hive Moderation, an AI content analysis tool. The results confirmed our doubts, the image was found to be 99 per cent AI-generated, indicating it was created using artificial intelligence.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI tool result

What came out in fact check?

Fact Check has revealed that cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Rashmika Mandanna are not married. The picture going viral on social media is AI-generated, which users are sharing with false claims. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading posts on social media.

