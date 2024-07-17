Fact Check: Did PM Modi congratulate INDIA bloc after assembly by-poll results? Know truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of a viral video of PM Modi

India TV Fact Check: A video is circulating that claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is overjoyed at the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the by-elections and has congratulated them. However, a fact-check by India TV has revealed that this claim is completely false.

In the recently concluded by-polls, the INDIA bloc triumphed by winning 10 out of 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, significantly outperforming the BJP, which secured only two seats.

What is going viral?

A video is circulating on social media in which PM Modi is heard congratulating Team India. This video is being shared with the claim that PM Modi is overjoyed after the impressive performance of the INDIA alliance in the recent by-elections held for 13 assembly seats in seven states. The caption of the viral video states, "In the by-elections of 7 states, the INDIA alliance has got a big victory; Narendra Modi ji is overjoyed with this victory."

India TV investigated

As this video was rapidly going viral on social media, with claims it was related to the Indi alliance's victory in the assembly by-elections, we decided to investigate. First, we used Google Open Search with relevant keywords to check the video's context. During our search, we found the same video on PM Modi's 'X' handle. The video was uploaded on the night of June 29 with the caption, "Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian cricket team. This match was historic." The video actually showed PM Modi celebrating the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup final.

What did the Fact Check reveal?

The fact check by India TV has revealed that the viral video on social media is neither related to the assembly by-election nor connected to the victory of the Indi alliance. A segment of the video celebrating Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup was edited and shared with a false claim. India TV's fact check confirmed that the viral video's claim of PM Modi congratulating the Indi alliance after the assembly by-elections is false.

