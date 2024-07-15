Fact Check: Was Trump shot in chest and did bulletproof jacket save his life? Know reality of viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INDIA TV Fact check

Former US President Donald Trump was recently shot during an election rally in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump narrowly escaped this attack. In this attack, the bullet grazed Trump's ear. After this, the security personnel present there surrounded him and took him away from the spot. The assassin was killed by the Secret Services subsequently. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Meanwhile, a claim related to this incident is also becoming increasingly viral that he was shot in the chest and a hole can be seen in the viral picture of Trump's coat. But the bulletproof jacket saved Trump's life. This claim turned out to be false in India TV's fact check.

What was the claim made?

A user named @RealBababanaras shared a photo of Trump on social media X, in which it was claimed that he was shot in the chest, but he survived due to the bulletproof jacket. The caption also read, "Trump just started wearing a bulletproof vest as advised by his security detail. It saved his life!! He took a shot to the chest!!"

What did the investigation reveal?

India TV started its investigation with this photo. We started by zooming the picture. After putting this photo on Google Lens, we found many photos related to it. In one of them, we found an exact photo. The viral photo is a zoomed-out version of this photo. After seeing this, we came to know that the claim of bullet injury on the chest was false, it is being deliberately spread in a misleading manner. Still, to confirm, we tried to find any news on Google about the bullet injury on the chest, but we did not find any such news.

To confirm, we found another photo related to this on the Associated Press website, which was taken by AP photojournalist Ivan Vucci and it was also shared on Instagram by American news website ABC News. In the original photo, we can see that the claimed bullet hole is actually a fold or wrinkle on the coat of the female security guard protecting Trump, which was deliberately removed mischievously by zooming in.

Image Source : INDIA TVINDIA TV Fact check

What actually happened?

According to various American and Indian news, Donald Trump said that the bullet hit the upper part of his right ear. The incident happened when Trump was speaking at an election rally in Pennsylvania. The FBI identified the suspect in the shooting as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was shot in the head by a Secret Service agent immediately. At the same time, a person present at the rally also died. Thus it is clear that Trump was shot in the ear and not in the chest.

Image Source : INDIA TVINDIA TV Fact check

What was the conclusion?

India TV's fact check claims that Trump was shot in the chest, but survived due to a bulletproof jacket, are completely false.