Fact Check: Did Vande Bharat train meet with accident? Know truth behind viral claim

India TV Fact Check: A video claiming an accident involving the Vande Bharat train is being circulated on social media. India TV's fact-check team has investigated this viral video.

What's Going viral?

Last month, the Kanchanjunga train accident occurred in Darjeeling, West Bengal. In this accident, 9 people died, and over 30 were seriously injured. Following this train accident, it is being claimed that the Vande Bharat train has also met with an accident. A video with this claim has been uploaded on the social media platform Facebook. The video was uploaded from an account named "Naresh Bihari Official," which has over 13,000 followers. Along with the video, the caption read, "What happened to the Vande Bharat?" In this video, a white train is seen climbing over a freight train after an accident. People are sharing this video, believing it to be true.

India TV's Fact-Check team investigation

What is the truth behind the claim of the Vande Bharat train accident? India TV's fact-check team has conducted a thorough investigation. The team searched the screenshots of the video shared on the "Naresh Bihari Official" Facebook account using Google Reverse Image. Several photos and links to news websites related to this train accident emerged. One link led to India TV's English website, which had a news article titled "Chile: At least two killed, several injured as Chilean train on test run collides with cargo train | VIDEO." This article contained the same photo as the one in the video uploaded on the Facebook account.

What is the truth behind the viral video?

Upon opening the link to the news article on India TV's English website, it became clear that the incident was not related to the Vande Bharat train. On June 20, 2024, a train accident occurred in Chile, South America. In this accident, 2 people died, and many were injured. The train involved in the Chilean accident was white, resembling India's Vande Bharat train. The video of the Chilean train accident was being shared on the Facebook platform, falsely claiming it to be the Vande Bharat train.

Additionally, the India TV fact-check team found another video related to this incident from the news agency Associated Press. This video was uploaded on the Associated Press YouTube channel. The Associated Press video, dated June 20, 2024, reported that at least 2 people died and 9 others were injured in a train collision in Chile.

Viral video found to be fake

Thus, the video of the train accident that occurred in Chile on June 20 is being falsely shared on social media platforms with claims about the Vande Bharat train. India TV's fact-check team has found the claim of the Vande Bharat train accident shared by "Naresh Bihari Official" to be completely false. No Vande Bharat train has met with any such accident.

