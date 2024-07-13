Fact Check: Disturbing video of man being shot several times to death isn't from UP, but Brazil

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: A video of a man being shot dead several times in broad daylight has gone viral on social media with people claiming that it is from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. An X user shared the video with the caption, “Murder done in filmy style, video is going viral on social media. It is being said to be from Muzaffarnagar district”.

The claim turned out to be false as it was found to be from Brazil and not the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

A reverse image search brought us to a report by Portaltucuma titled “PCC gunmen film the execution of ‘Olhão’ in Manaus.” The report details a video showing Lucas Pereira being executed by PCC gunmen while he was working at a commercial location on Penetracao 2 street in the Novo Aleixo neighbourhood of Manaus, Brazil. The shooters reportedly filmed the video themselves.

Further, as we did a keyword search, we found an X post by the Muzaffarnagar Police which confirmed that the video was not from Muzaffarnagar. The police clarified in the post that the claim that the incident took place under the Nai Mandi police station limits in Muzaffarnagar was fake. The police are also initiating a legal action against the person who propagated the video with false claims.

The video was thus shared with a false claim that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. In our investigation, we found that it was shot in Brazil.

