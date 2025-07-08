UAE's 23 lakh Golden Visa for Indians explained: Why China and Pakistan are left out The UAE has launched a nomination only Golden Visa pilot for Indians and Bangladeshis, offering lifetime residency for AED 100,000 without real estate investment. Pakistan and China are excluded, signalling a strategic shift in immigration policy based on trust, talent and geopolitical alignment.

New Delhi:

The UAE has launched a new Golden Visa pilot scheme that’s generating significant interest in India. Priced at AED 100,000 i.e., roughly 23.3 lakh, the programme has been touted as a lifetime residency route for Indians and Bangladeshis without the need for multi-crore real estate investments. This is a selective, nomination-only residency pathway not an open-for-all visa. China and Pakistan have notably been left out of the pilot phase signalling a targeted geopolitical and talent-focused shift in UAE’s immigration policy.

What has changed

Until now, most Golden Visa applicants had to invest at least AED 2 million (INR 4.7 crore) in property or business to qualify. The new scheme however is part of a broader strategy to attract global talent not just capital.

This pilot version flattens the entry barrier- no property, no company registration, no local sponsor required. Just a one-time fee of AED 100,000. But even that doesn’t guarantee success.

The UAE wants people who can contribute meaningfully to its economy and society. Hence it has restricted the offer to Indians and Bangladeshis for now, two nationalities with strong diaspora presence in the Gulf. Applicants from China or Pakistan are currently not eligible under this nomination-based route.

Why can't every Indian with 23 lakh get UAE's Golden Visa?

The scheme targets professionals, not passive investors. Only those nominated under specific skill or contribution categories can apply. These include:

Academics and professionals: Teachers, nurses, and medical staff with over 15 years of experience Scientists and researchers Content creators: YouTubers, podcasters, digital educators E-sports professionals (aged 25+) Maritime professionals, including yacht owners

Even if you have the money, you must first be nominated by an authorised partner. No self-nomination or direct application is allowed.

"You can’t just pay and get in, it's a curated programme," UAE authorities have reiterated.

Vetting, not just payment

Once nominated, applicants undergo multiple layers of screening. This includes:

Anti-money laundering (AML) and source-of-funds verification

Police clearance and criminal record checks in India and abroad

Scrutiny of online and public presence especially for digital creators

Validation of the applicant’s professional contributions and relevance to UAE’s strategic sectors

This makes it vastly different from the typical ‘investment for visa’ models popular in Caribbean and European nations.

How the nomination process works

Nomination by one of the UAE’s official partners (currently Rayad Group, VFS Global, One Vasco) Pay the AED 100,000 fee (INR 23.3 lakh) Document submission - passport, photos, professional proofs, nomination letter Screening: financial checks, background checks, public/social audit Application forwarded to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) Final approval by UAE immigration Visa granted- successful applicants can then sponsor family members and domestic staff

The process, according to Rayad officials, takes 2 to 4 weeks for complete and vetted applications.

What you get if you qualify

Unlike other UAE visas, the Golden Visa under this scheme offers:

Lifetime residence, not tied to employer or property

Freedom to work, start businesses or study

Sponsor rights for spouse, children and in some cases, parents or domestic help

Re-entry freedom-no need to maintain property or business ties to retain visa

This makes it ideal for high-value professionals seeking long-term UAE presence without rigid investment requirements.

Why 23 lakh isn’t the full story

The payment only unlocks the application process. Without nomination and subsequent clearance, applicants risk losing time and possibly money if they don’t qualify.

UAE officials estimate over 5,000 Indian applications in the first three months alone. With limited slots, the selection will remain tight. Even full payment doesn’t guarantee acceptance.

Also, applicants must factor in extra costs: documentation, attestation, travel and legal services, none of which are covered in the AED 100,000 fee.

What if you don’t qualify: Other UAE residency routes

For those who don’t make the nomination cut, other long-term residency options are:

Investor route: AED 2 million (₹4.7 crore) in property or funds

Entrepreneurs: AED 500,000+ in tech/startup sector, with UAE nods

Salaried professionals: AED 30,000/month income, 6-month bank statements, certified degrees

High-achieving students/frontline workers: Exceptional academic or humanitarian credentials

Why India and not Pakistan or China?

The UAE’s decision to pilot this Golden Visa with only Indian and Bangladeshi nationals while excluding Pakistan and China is significant. With India-UAE ties deepening via trade and tech partnerships, including the CEPA trade deal and digital payment integration (RuPay, UPI), India is viewed as a strategic partner.

Pakistan, facing internal instability and an economic crisis, remains under watch for AML and terror financing risks making it a red flag for background vetting.

China, though a key investor in the Gulf, has complex bilateral equations with the UAE, particularly over surveillance tech and strategic autonomy.

This visa scheme, in effect, is as much about trust and geopolitical alignment as it is about talent attraction.