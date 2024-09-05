'Operation Bhediya' in UP's Bahraich: Why and when wolves attack humans? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

A series of wolf attacks has sparked panic among residents in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The sudden surge in attacks has left at least eight people dead, including seven children, and wounded about 36. This prompted authorities to issue warnings and take urgent measures to protect the community. Fear and anxiety have gripped the affected areas as villagers are advised to remain vigilant, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when the wolves are most active.

Amid the ongoing man-wolf conflict in Mahasi Tehsil of Bahraich district, the Uttar Pradesh government has also declared it a 'Wildlife Disaster' affected area. A state minister said that declaring the region a Wildlife Disaster area will not only expedite the ongoing 'Operation Bhediya' to catch the animals involved in the attack on humans but will also help the affected families to get an ex-gratia amount without much trouble.

Wolf attacks on humans have been occurring in Bahraich since March, but the frequency of these incidents has increased significantly since July 17, coinciding with the onset of the rainy season. The growing number of attacks has heightened fears among local residents, who are now facing an escalating threat as the wolves become bolder and more aggressive. Meanwhile, authorities have intensified their efforts to control the situation.

Why do wolves attack humans?

Wolves are generally shy and avoid human contact. However, they are capable of preying on humans but such incidents are uncommon and usually occur under exceptional conditions. Experts suggest that the recent increase in wolf attacks in Bahraich may be linked to human encroachment on natural habitats, deforestation, and intensified competition for resources. These factors are believed to have contributed to the recent surge in attacks, as wolves are driven closer to human settlements in their search for food and territory.

Factors that can drive them to attack:

Food Scarcity: During periods of food shortage, wolves may become more aggressive in their search for sustenance. The rainy season can disrupt their natural prey patterns, pushing them towards human settlements where food sources might be more accessible.

Habitat Disruption: Environmental changes, such as deforestation or urban encroachment, can force wolves out of their natural habitats, increasing the likelihood of encounters with humans.

Increased Activity: The rainy season affects the availability of prey and alters the wolves' usual hunting grounds, leading them to explore new territories, including those near human habitation.

'Operation Bhediya'

In response to the rising attacks, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched 'Operation Bhediya' to address the issue comprehensively. Under this operation, drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques are being used by the Forest Department to catch the wolves. Additionally, permission to tranquilise the animals has also been granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden. The operation includes increased monitoring of known wolf habitats and areas with frequent attacks to track their movements and prevent further incidents. The initiative also aims to improve overall wildlife management practices, including better waste management and the creation of barriers to prevent wolves from entering human settlements.

ALSO READ: Operation Bhediya: Killer wolves evade forest officials in UP's Bahraich despite drone searches