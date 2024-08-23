Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue over Badlapur sexual assault case. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow: Who called it and what are their demands? Explained MVA Congress Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena NCPSeveral dalit and adivasi organisations had called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 to to oppose the Supreme Court's ruling to exclude the “creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota and the effect of the day-long Bharat bandh was seen in several states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Now, a state-wide bandh has been called in Maharashtra on August 24 over Badlapur sexual assault case. Maharashtra bandh call comes at a time when doctors across the country are protesting over the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Who called Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow?

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a “Maharashtra bandh” on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two young girls at a school in Badlapur of Thane district.

MVA allies – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar – took the decision after a meeting here, said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly.

In the meantime, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad led a protest outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, over the Badlapur incident. Wadettiwar and a few congress leaders were also present during the protest.

Why Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow?

The day-long Maharashtra Bandh has been called by the MVA to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two young girls at a school in Badlapur of Thane district. Uddhav Thackerayon Thursday stated that the purpose of the bandh is to highlight the importance of women's safety and to prompt the government into action. He also stated that those who view the Badlapur protest, which concerns the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits.

Badlapur sexual assault case: what happened so far

As per latest updates, state police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten at a school in Badlapur. According tot he complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school, an official said.

Various political parties alleged that the parents of the girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before the officials took note of their complaints.

Bombay HC on Badlapur case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday called the sexual assault on two minor girls at their school in Badlapur “absolutely shocking” and said that there cannot be any compromise on the safety and security of girls.

In the meantime, two petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court against the MVA’s Maharashtra bandh. The first petition has been filed by lawyer and political activist Gunaratne Sadavrate while the second petition has been filed by Nandabai Misal.

Both the petitions have demanded that the Maharashtra bandh be declared unconstitutional and illegal. However, the hearing will be held at 2:30 pm before the bench of Bombay High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar.