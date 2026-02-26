How Israel's Iron Dome could be a game changer for India's 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' | EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

As India and Israel continue to expand bilateral ties, particularly in the defence sector, the focus has shifted to whether Delhi will procure the Iron Dome system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Israel, had announced the ambitious "Mission Sudarshan Chakra" during the Independence Day speech, which would be a multi-layered and interlocked air defence system.

Multiple reports have suggested that Israel may agree to a transfer of technology to its air defence systems, such as Iron Dome and Iron Beam. While Iron Dome is Israel's primary air defence system, the Iron Beam is used to neutralise drones and other aerial threats.

What is 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'?

PM Modi had announced 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort last year. According to the prime minister, the project will be completed by 2035 and will shield all of key infrastructure of the country. For this, the name was derived from Lord Krishna's divine disc, the 'Sudarshan Chakra'.

What would be the three layers in it?

For the low altitude layer, Israeli technologies will help against drones, small rockets and mortar shells. It could be similar to that of Iron Dome, incorporating state-of-the-art radar, sensors, and AI-based tracking systems. It would help in securing border areas, particularly the military infrastructure there.

For the middle layer, security cover would be provided against cruise missiles and fighter jets. This would include advanced versions of the Barak-8 MR-SAM and LR-SAM, featuring systems for cyber defence and real-time data sharing.

For the third level, security cover would be provided against nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. This would include technologies similar to the Arrow Missile Defence System, aiming to destroy missiles in space or upper layers of the atmosphere. This would be the final and strongest line of defence in securing the strategic assets of the country.

How Iron Dome could further boost India's ADS?

The Iron Dome would help India in countering Pakistani drones and China's swarm drone strategy.

Developed by Israel, the Iron Dome system has a success rate of up to 90 per cent.

It is effective against rockets, mortars, short-range missiles and drones.

It also avoids missiles and projectiles that may hit empty areas.

It can also help in analysing real-time threats.

One launcher has around 20 Tamir interceptor missiles.

Why is PM Modi's Israel visit crucial?

PM Modi's visit to the Middle East nation is crucial, as India and Israel may sign key defence pacts, including the procurement of the Heron MK-2 drones and Barak-8 missile defence system. It must be noted that these systems were particularly successful during the four-day Operation Sindoor in May last year.