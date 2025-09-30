Gaza peace plan’s credibility crisis: Why the ceasefire deal is questionable and may shatter At the core of the Gaza ceasefire plan lie demands and frameworks widely viewed as one-sided, unrealistic, and echoing past initiatives that collapsed without delivering lasting peace.

New Delhi:

The proposed Gaza peace plan has sparked debate and drawn scepticism, with many questioning its credibility and long-term viability. While it has been presented as a breakthrough to end the conflict and pave the way for stability, critics argue that its central conditions are politically untenable for major Palestinian factions.

At the heart of the plan are demands and frameworks that are being seen one-sided, impractical and reminiscent of past efforts that failed to secure lasting peace. The requirement for unilateral disarmament, the exclusion of key Palestinian stakeholders, and the absence of credible enforcement mechanisms are among the most contentious aspects, fuelling concerns that the proposal may deepen mistrust rather than resolve it.

Demand for unilateral disarmament: A non-starter for Hamas

One of the central (and most controversial) demands of the plan is that Hamas fully disarm and relinquish its role in governing Gaza.



In effect, the proposal requires that the dominant armed Palestinian faction unilaterally surrender its military capacity before meaningful trust or guarantees are in place.

From Hamas’s perspective, this is unacceptable: they see their arms as essential to their claim to resistance against occupation. According to PBS, Hamas has repeatedly refused such disarmament, asserting that it has the right to resist until Israeli occupation ends.

In that light, the demand amounts to asking one side to relinquish its strategic leverage before any robust peace can be assured.

This is hardly new: history is replete with peace proposals that envision one side disarming first, only to have the other renege or apply coercive measures later. Without guarantees or enforcement, disarmament becomes a trap.

Exclusion of critical Palestinian stakeholders

Another glaring flaw is that the plan gives minimal or no real role to core Palestinian actors, especially Hamas and, in many respects, the Palestinian Authority (PA). The scheme envisions a transitional technocratic governance body, largely led or overseen by external players — for instance, Trump publicly floated the idea of a "Board of Peace" chaired by himself and others (including Tony Blair) - sidelining Palestinian political legitimacy. A leaked draft suggested the PA would be largely excluded or relegated to secondary status.

The PA exclusion may and foreign involvement void in Palestinian politics: The division between Hamas controlled-Gaza and the West Bank.

One article describes, Palestinians are asked to accept foreign control and "full disarmament" with vague promises of future statehood.

Without authentic Palestinian participation, the plan lacks legitimacy on the ground.

Lack of enforceable mechanisms and guarantees

Even if one grants the logic of disarmament or transitional governance (controversial though they may be), the plan provides almost no credible enforcement or verification mechanisms to ensure compliance by all parties, particularly Israel.

There is little detail about timelines, accountability, or binding obligations, the truce plan repeatedly speaks of conditional pathways ("when… conditions may finally be in place") but offers no firm benchmarks.

It provides Israel with significant room to interpret or renege. Reports indicate that Netanyahu has already inserted caveats: Israel may retain a "security perimeter" beyond its withdrawal and maintain oversight over Gaza’s borders, in effect sustaining control.

There is no robust or independent enforcement body proposed with teeth. The idea of an "international stabilisation force (ISF)" or oversight board is floated, but how such bodies would act, under whose rules, or how to resolve disagreements is left unexplained.

In perspective, the plan asks Palestinians to commit to major concessions based on hope and goodwill, rather than binding guarantees. That invites later backsliding, especially when power remains asymmetrical.

Why these flaws resemble historical precedents of failed peace efforts

The weaknesses in this plan are not novel. Similar structural deficiencies have doomed past initiatives -- demands for disarmament without enforcement, attempts to sideline local actors, and vague guarantees have repeatedly failed to produce peace.

Many previous peace efforts over decades faltered because one side- typically the weaker side—complied, only for the stronger party to renege or delay. Also, external trusteeship or oversight, when divorced from local legitimacy, often breeds resentment and the persistent view that peace is an imposed agreement, not a rooted one.

Given the depth of mistrust, the internal splitting of the Palestinian political field, and the continuing asymmetry of power between Israel and Palestine, any plan must credibly incorporate Palestinian voices, offer enforceable mechanisms, and balance security with sovereignty. Without those, proposals, even if well-intended, risk becoming yet another blueprint for stalemate, not peace.