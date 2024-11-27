Cyclone Fengal: Which country named it and what is the process for naming cyclones? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) How cyclones are named in Indian Ocean region?

Cyclone Fengal: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone today (November 27) and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cyclone Fengal has been making headlines across India. But have you ever wondered how the cyclones get their names? According to the World Meteorological Organization, weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion. In general, tropical cyclones are named according to the rules at the regional level.

For the Indian Ocean region, a formula for naming cyclones was agreed upon in 2004. Thirteen countries in the region contributed a set of names, which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm develops.

The names are chosen to be easy to remember and pronounce, and they must not be offensive or controversial. They are also chosen from a variety of languages so that people from different regions can identify with them.

How 'Fengal' name was proposed and what is the process, rotation for naming cyclones?

The current list of cyclone names was devised in 2020, with each member state contributing 13 names which are used in rotation and are not reused once assigned to a cyclone.

For example, following 'Fengal', the next cyclone will be named 'Shakhti', as suggested by Sri Lanka, while Thailand has contributed 'Montha' as a future name in the queue.

Who names cyclones in North Indian Ocean region?

Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean are named by member countries of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) panel.

This panel includes 13 nations-

Bangladesh India Iran Maldives Myanmar Oman Pakistan Qatar Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Thailand United Arab Emirates Yemen

Each member contributes a list of potential names, which are used sequentially as cyclones form in the region. The system has been in place since 2004 to ensure easy public identification and efficient communication about storms.

Cultural relevance names for cyclones

In recent years, the IMD has started to include names of cultural significance in the list of names. For example, the name Amphan, which means sky in Thai, was used for a cyclone that hit West Bengal in 2020. The IMD's tradition of naming cyclones is a way of involving different countries in the region and creating a sense of community around the shared experience of tropical storms. The naming system has evolved over time.

What was the old pattern of choosing names?

In the early years of the practice, the names were chosen alphabetically, with one name assigned to each letter of the alphabet. However, this system was found to be confusing and difficult to remember, so the current system of pre-defined names was introduced. In the Atlantic and Southern hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, alternating between women and men's names.

In the Northern Indian Ocean, nations began using a new system for naming tropical cyclones in 2000. Names are listed alphabetically country-wise, and are neutral gender-wise. The name list is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services of WMO Members of a specific region and approved by respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual or biennial sessions.