School holiday declared for Chennai, 9 districts as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal to hit Tamil Nadu today.

A school holiday has been declared in Chennai and 9 other districts as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal. The development comes as Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the IMD has predicted heavy rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28).

Giving further weather updates, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

Because of the heavy rainfall forecast, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur and Cuddalore districts on Wednesday.

Holiday declared for schools in these districts

Chennai

Chengalpattu

Holiday declared for schools and colleges

Puducherry

Karaikal

Cuddalore

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Thiruvarur

Thanjavur

Thiruvallur

Villupuram

IndiGo issues travel advisory

Alerting the air passengers in the state, IndiGo issues travel advisory for flights to/from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rains for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, and others. Taking preventive measures, authorities in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal have declared holidays for schools and colleges.

Red alert issued for Tamil Nadu

The IMD said that the depression is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts on November 26 and two districts on November 27. Additionally, Chennai will be under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from November 27 to 29. Neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, will be under yellow and orange alerts from November 27 to 30.

On November 27, light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On November 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with thunderstorms & lightning over Tamilnadu (at many places over coastal Tamilnadu, at a few places over interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry, and Karaikal.