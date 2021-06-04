The Family Man 2 Review & Twitter Reactions: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha's web show already a blockbuster

Image Source : TWITTER/@OTTGURUJINITHIN,@CBEPRASHANTH The Family Man 2 Review & Twitter Reactions

The Family Man 2 has been in the headlines from the beginning of this year. While the show was scheduled for a February release, it was postponed due to the controversies surrounding Amazon Prime Video's web show Tandav. Now, the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer show has finally hit the internet and how. The Family Man 2 surprised the fans by premiering on the OTT platform four hours before its scheduled time. Fans were ecstatic and binged watched the show. It did not take them long to call it a 'masterpiece.' Netizens flooded the internet with their praises and appreciations; and stated that they can't wait for The Family Man Season 3.

Lauding the makers and the star cast of The Family Man 2, one Twitter user wrote, "Just one word for #TheFamilyMan2 wow!!! we can keep the hope with the Indian web series. I mean wow guys, not even single second things were out of the track. Great work @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 #PriyaMani @PrimeVideoIN and teams. it is just wow.." Another tweeted, "@BajpayeeManoj @PrimeVideoIn This is how you make a sequel. A perfect Season 2. Rumour, fight, action, story, dialogues and direction on point. When are we getting Season 3??? #TheFamilyMan2"

Check out The Family Man Review and Twitter Reactions here-

On Thursday, actor Manoj Bajpayee penned down a note for his fans before the release of The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside a new poster, he wrote: "So the day is finally here… Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. These are difficult times for all of us. There isn't anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times."

"For all of us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure) that we have received from every one of you," he wrote.

The actor added: "Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew and Prime Video team who have persevered through it all."

In The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari along with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. South actress Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut as antagonist of the show named Raji.