'Sacred Games 2' hilarious memes rule internet, will make you laugh out loud

Sacred Games 2 is finally here, and it calls a stop to our wait! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans have been waiting for the premiere of this season for so long. In fact, the buzz created by the makers of Sacred Games 2 has been strong and unique. The introduction of characters in a retrospective way holds strong relevance in the show. Yes, you will get to know it after watching this season. However, Sacred Games 2 did not receive a warm welcome as compared to the previous season.

Sacred Games season 1 rose the bar of expectations in each one of us to the zenith's height. Ganesh Gaitonde's fearless attitude, Saif Ali Khan as a brave cop and the entire cast of the season made us wonder what amazement the second season will bring. However, netizens gave mixed reactions to this season. While some people find it equally captivating, others found it confusing and irrelevant.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes of Sacred Games 2 going vial on the web

Season - 1 season - 2 pic.twitter.com/lwEIR4mTWD — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) August 15, 2019

Netflix : I will be grabbing highest viewership due to sacred games season 2



Doordarshan : #IndependenceDay🔥🙂🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qErOQRcwsH — khan irfan (@IAmRaanjha) August 15, 2019

Sacred games season 2 to all the memers.. pic.twitter.com/WxcuS4Glwx — Prince (@sarcasticbhaii) August 14, 2019

Viewers waiting for Sacred Games Season 2 on #netflixindia



Amazon prime/ YouTube: pic.twitter.com/oSuUAy5Ob5 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 14, 2019

season 1 season 2 pic.twitter.com/8xvrp5dexT — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 15, 2019

season 1 season 2 pic.twitter.com/szOcNCh60G — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 15, 2019

#SacredGamesSeason2 People Celebrating Independence Day 🇮🇳 and Raksha Bandhan 🤗 Watching Sacred Games Season 2 on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dRPwI0uolj — Rahul keshri (@keshrirahul09) August 14, 2019

In "Sacred Games 2", actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, "Sacred Games 2" also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amruta Subhash, and Kalki Koechlin.

