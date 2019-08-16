'Sacred Games 2' hilarious memes rule internet, will make you laugh out loud

Sacred Games 2 is finally here, and it calls a stop to our wait! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans have been waiting for the premiere of this season for so long. In fact, the buzz created by the makers of Sacred Games 2 has been strong and unique. The introduction of characters in a retrospective way holds strong relevance in the show. Yes, you will get to know it after watching this season. However, Sacred Games 2 did not receive a warm welcome as compared to the previous season.
Sacred Games season 1 rose the bar of expectations in each one of us to the zenith's height. Ganesh Gaitonde's fearless attitude, Saif Ali Khan as a brave cop and the entire cast of the season made us wonder what amazement the second season will bring. However, netizens gave mixed reactions to this season. While some people find it equally captivating, others found it confusing and irrelevant.
Here are some of the most hilarious memes of Sacred Games 2 going vial on the web
Sacred games— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) August 15, 2019
Season - 1 season - 2 pic.twitter.com/lwEIR4mTWD
Netflix : I will be grabbing highest viewership due to sacred games season 2— khan irfan (@IAmRaanjha) August 15, 2019
Doordarshan : #IndependenceDay🔥🙂🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qErOQRcwsH
Sacred games season 2 to all the memers.. pic.twitter.com/WxcuS4Glwx— Prince (@sarcasticbhaii) August 14, 2019
Sacred Games Season 2 got me like. 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SacredGamesS2 #netflixindia pic.twitter.com/DDz2H83GkO— Rathish Nair (@manny5561) August 16, 2019
My reaction after watching sacred games season 2. #SacredGamesSeason2 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/sZl2fPFQH3— Amir shaikh (@iamamir7297) August 15, 2019
Pic 1: Sacred Games Season 1— Avinav☀️🏹🇮🇳♌ (@avinav__gahlot) August 15, 2019
Pic 2: Sacred Games Season 2
😷😷#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/2Y38kBoFey
Me to Sacred Games Season 2 :#SACREDGAMES2 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/kESYD0jAc3— Kashyap Ankit Raj (@kashyapankitraj) August 15, 2019
Viewers waiting for Sacred Games Season 2 on #netflixindia— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 14, 2019
Amazon prime/ YouTube: pic.twitter.com/oSuUAy5Ob5
Sacred Games.— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 15, 2019
season 1 season 2 pic.twitter.com/8xvrp5dexT
Sacred Games.— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 15, 2019
season 1 season 2 pic.twitter.com/szOcNCh60G
#SacredGamesSeason2 People Celebrating Independence Day 🇮🇳 and Raksha Bandhan 🤗 Watching Sacred Games Season 2 on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dRPwI0uolj— Rahul keshri (@keshrirahul09) August 14, 2019
In "Sacred Games 2", actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, "Sacred Games 2" also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amruta Subhash, and Kalki Koechlin.
Also Read: Sacred Games 2 All Episodes leaked online by TamilRockers
Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Celebrity Updates
Click Here for Lifestyle News| Trending News