When Ramayan's 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahri played 3 different characters at the same time, see pics

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently said that he's extremely grateful for having got the opportunity to play three different characters at the same time in his career. The actor shared three throwback pictures of himself from his earlier acting days. He co-starred with Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh. Ramayan returned to the small screen amid the Coronavirus lockdown on public demand.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Lahri shared the pictures and wrote, "Three different look three different work around same time from epic mythology to romantic to tough security incharge of island & Silent lover, I am thankful to God for giving search opportunity to portray my capability as a performer".

Earlier, Sunil Lahri shared a throwback photo with Smita Patil from the sets of his 1980 film The Naxalites, "Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film Naxalite with most talented and beautiful actress, late Ms Smita Patil, and another very renowned and talented filmmaker-writer, late Mr K. A. Abbas, in my late teens," he captioned the post.

Talking about the recognition and respect that came with Ramayan, Sunil Lahri in an earlier interview said, “The first memory which comes to my mind when I think about Ramayan is the madness of the audience, the adulation and how people used to identify us while we were out for grocery shopping or strolling. Out of respect, people would touch feet and greet me because they connected with us and the characters.”

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. From 1987 to 1988, Ramayan became the most watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as “the most watched mythological serial in the world”.

