TV actor Sarrtaj Gill gets married to Jasmeet in Udaipur. Check FIRST PHOTOS

Image Source : CHARUL MALIK TV actor Sarrtaj Gill gets married in Udaipur

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor Sarrtaj Gill tied the knot to Jasmeet in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The actor got hitched at the Lake Leela Palace in the beautiful city and the first pictures are out. The couple coordinated their outfits in pink and white look gorgeous. The duo's wedding ceremonies took place from 8th October to 11th October. Talking about his wife, Jasmeet is the Vice President of Suashish Diamonds which is a family business.

Actor Sarrtaj Gill is a popular name in Indian Television and has worked in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Begusarai. He has also been seen in Laal Ishq and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. However, he started his career with the 2011 film Khap.

Sarrtaj Gill has joined the list of celebrities who have tied the knot during the lockdown. Earlier, celebrities duo like Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Manish Raisinghan-Sangeita Chauhaan and others have had a lockdown wedding.

