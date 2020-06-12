Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Ashiesh Roy on kidney dialysis: I will have to stop because I will be left with no money

TV actor Ashiesh Roy, who has been suffering from kidney problems, has revealed that he will soon have to stop his dialysis as he will be left with no money. The actor has been discharged from the hospital because he was finding it difficult to pay the bill. He had earlier asked fans and fellow TV actors for help and many came forward. The veteran actor said that he could either pat for hospital bills or for his dialysis so he is getting treatment from home.

Ashiesh Roy told TOI, "I go through dialysis 4 times a week and each dialysis cost me Rs 2000. Today only I have deposited Rs 1 lakh for my dialysis. But slowly all my money is getting over and I think very soon I will have to stop my dialysis because I will be left with no money. The doctors have informed me that the excess water from my body has been removed but my kidneys have been damaged and for my body to function I need a kidney transplant. If I stop my dialysis andar hi andar kachra jama hote jayega and it will become toxic. Right now I am thinking of kidney transplant because I can't simply use all my money for dialysis."

However, the actor explains that that kidney transplant will take time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and high risk of getting infected. The actor also talked about his dialysis process and shared good news that the excess water in his body has almost been removed. While this is good news, the actor has to get another surgery performed to get the catheter removed. "The doctors have put a catheter on my neck which sucks out the excess water from my body. The catheter is a temporary one and after 10 dialysis the catheter will be shifted to another side or other side of my neck. It is causing great difficulty because it is poking like an antenna. I told the doctor to remove it but he said it can be only removed through surgery after 10 dialysis and the entire process will cost me Rs 1 lakh. My main problem this time is money. I am facing a great financial crisis," he said.

Ashiesh Roy has been in the industry for almost four decades. He has worked in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Jeannie Aur Juju and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. After his plea for financial air through Facebook post, many celebrities like Luv Ranjan, Hansal Mehta, Habib Faisal and Vijay Krishna Acharya came forward to help him.

