The Kapil Sharma Show: Will Archana Puran Singh quit if Navjot Singh Sidhu decides to make a comeback?

Everyone is talking about how the dynamics in politics will change after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab's Congress Chief on Tuesday. Not only this but many are even confused whether he will make a return to The Kapil Sharma Show as the special judge and replace Archana Puran Singh. While a lot of memes and jokes about the same have surfaced on the internet, it is still not sure whether the same will happen or not. But what if the cricketer-turned-politician decides to make a comeback? In an interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about the same and said that she is ready to vacate her seat if he returns.

She said, "If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show."

The audience is well-versed how time and again Kapil pulls Archana's legs over Sidhu's name. Speaking about the same, she said, "Kapil's show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can't help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years."

She continued, "But all those who feel I don't have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that's cracked and then react to it."

Not only this but just yesterday, Archana shared a meme on her social media and wrote, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka."

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections.

Coming back to the comedy show, it is hosted by none other than ace comedian Kapil Sharm and also features his team--Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar and others. It is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Till now, Kapil has welcomed a number of special guests like--Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda and his wife Sunita, cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag.