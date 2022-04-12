Tejasswi Prakash asks paparazzi not to bug Neetu Kapoor over Ranbir-Alia Bhatt wedding | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Tejasswi Prakash and Neetu Kapoor

Television actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has expressed disappointment with the paparazzi for constantly questioning Neetu Kapoor about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding details. A recent video of Neetu Kapoor went viral in which she was asked to confirm the date of Ranbir and Alia's rumoured wedding. Commenting on the incident, the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner told the shutterbugs to stop bothering "Neetu ma'am" with wedding questions.

The 'Naagin 6' actress said, "Mai sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap Neetu ma'am, Nora...sabko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni baar puchoge aap ma'am se shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai...Please unhe puchna band karo, main dekhti hu, kitna pareshan karte ho! Ab agar mujhe aur ek video dikha..." ("I've been watching all the videos. You guys annoy Neetu ma'am, Nora...so much. How many times will you ask her when is the wedding? Please stop asking her, I've seen how much you guys have troubled her. If I see another video...").

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor is currently shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors. She will be seen as a judge on the show. ALSO READ: Are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt really getting married? Pics of actors & their parents from shooting surface

While several previous reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on either April 14 or 15, new rumours suggested that the date may have been postponed. However, Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt denied the reports of the much-awaited wedding being postponed. Also, he claimed that the wedding venue might change due to media and paps, stationed outside their house. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding not postponed, venue changed; REVEALS actress' stepbrother Rahul Bhatt

Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

ALSO READ: Ranbir-Alia Wedding Latest Updates: Couple hired a female set designer to decorate mandap

