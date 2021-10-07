Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh shares last pic with Ghanshyam Nayak

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SODHI_GCS TMKOC: Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh shares last pic with Ghanshyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3. The actor who was best known for his role of Nattu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. The cast and crew of the sitcom were shaken and deeply saddened by his death. He was 77 and took his last breath at Mumbai’s Suchak Hospital at around 5:30pm. Now, actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who essayed the role of Mr. Sodhi has shared his last picture with Ghanshyam Kaka.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi shared a pic with the late actor’s photograph and wrote "Smile on face, tears in eyes & Courage in heart to click this last picture of us. Went to Mumbai to feel the presence of Ghanshyam bhai / Natu Kaka one last time but we have captured him in our heart so he can live with us forever." Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak laid to rest in presence of family, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team

On the day of his demise, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi penned down an emotional note in the memory of the beloved actor. He even shared throwback pictures of himself with the late actor. "Ghansham Bhai : Our Favourite Natu Kaka HamariBirthday Date same thi Ghansham Bhai (Natu Kaka), Kavi Kumar Azaad(Hathi Bhai) & Myself Hum Teeno ka Birthday cake Ek sath cut hota tha Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah k set pe And Today I uploaded a video on YouTube, remembering Hathi bhai & Nattu kaka and then this happened. Miss you hamare pyaare Natu Kaka & Hathi Bhai You know you will always live in our heart. Rest in peace Waheguru g Blessing," he wrote.

Ghanshaym Nayak was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He enjoyed a massive fanbase due to his prowess acting skills in TMKOC. He was laid to rest in the presence of not just his family but also co-stars from show including Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Gada,) Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu,) Samay Shah (Gogi), Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji) and others.

Apart from TMKOC, Ghanshyam had worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies and TV shows. Not only this, but had even been a part of 100 Gujrati stage plays. He also made an appearance in various Bollywood films including-- . Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam.

Also Read: Kushal Tandon calls Karan Kundrra 'janaani' for age-shaming Shamita Shetty