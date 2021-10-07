Bigg Boss 15: Kushal Tandon calls Karan Kundrra 'janaani' for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHAL TANDON, KARAN KUNDRRA Kushal Tandon calls Karan Kundrra 'janaani' for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

After Neha Bhasin, Kushal Tandon is pissed at Karan Kundrra for age-shaming Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. The actor has come out in support of the actress. Kushal took to Twitter to express his opinion and called Karan a 'janaani'. For the unversed, it all happened when Bigg Boss gave a map to the members of the junglevaasis to make their way to the main house. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty ended up hiding the map in order to stop others from finding a place in the main house. Soon after this, Nishant calls junglevaasis 'classless' while Shamita says that all of them are playing like hooligans. This irks Karan who soon started shouting and while age-shaming the actress called her 'aunty.'

Reacting to Karan's statement, Kushal wrote, "Abeeee karan Kundra, you are a jananniii, age shaming Shamita? And how old are u bro? 37, Pagleeeeeeeee get a life and get well soon, charging on Prateek like a dog pack. Actually u all are a dog pack except jay, and yes Prateek is a tiger, graceful tiger."

Image Source : TWITTER/ KUSHAL TANDON Kushal Tandon's tweet

Meanwhile, Shamita is 42-years-old while Karan will be turning 37 next week. As soon as the incident took place, it caught the eye of the fans and followers of the show who soon took to their respective Twitter handles and started trolling the 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' actor. Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash Karan Kundrra after he age-shames Shamita Shetty and calls her 'aunty'

On Wednesday, Neha Bhasin who happens to be a good friend of Shamita wrote, "Karan kundra kindly grow up and stop targeting @shamitashetty_official on Bigg Boss. Calling grown up women Aunty is become a, lame way of shaming them when you are 37 yourself. Calling @pratiksehajpal chotey and abusing his mother are cheap tactics to hit below the belt @ijaybhanushali I really liked you in the opening and I hope you come through cleaner on the show. I hope fans don't engage in fan wars and for once stand by what's right."

Not only this, Kushal also corrected Kamya Panjabi, who supported Karan for his act. Cheering Karan and Pratik, Kamya tweeted, "Yo Kundraaaaaaaa go for it."

Referring to MTV show 'Love School 3,' where Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were host-professors and Pratik Sehajpal a contestant, Kushal replied, "Baby you are supporting a wrong gurl, not a real man, he cant digest that he was hosting a show in which a guy was is student and now his contender true as fu*k."

