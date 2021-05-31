Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ ANADKAT , DILIP JOSHI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu rubbishes rumors of tiff with Dilip Joshi

One of the longest-running daily comedy shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has recently hit the headlines. Reportedly, the lead actor of the show Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, and his on-screen son Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is not on good terms and there have been rumors of their fallout. According to reports, trouble started brewing between the two actors after Raj Anadkat kept Dilip Joshi waiting for an hour for a scene. Amid all these speculations, Raj Anadkat has broken his silence and dismissed the reports. He even said that these are ‘baseless rumours and cooked up stories’.

In an interview with Indian Express Raj had said, “I don’t focus on such baseless rumours or cooked up stories. I would rather focus and give my best to my work so that my viewers get the best experience through my work. People will always talk baseless things but I will continue to smile and rise above everything.”

Earlier, Dilip Joshi had also denied all rumors. In 2017, Raj had joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after the earlier actor (Bhavya Gandhi) quit the show. The sitcom is loved by the audience and enjoys a massive fanbase. The reports of turbulence between the actors had upset a lot of fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been in the headlines after one of its actors, Munmun Dutta, was booked for reportedly using a casteist slur. The actress made a video about make-up, which she had posted on a social media platform on May 9, in which she used a word for a specific community. Later, the actor had drawn flak for her remark, following which she had issued an apology on May 10, in which she said that she used the word due to her "language barrier".

