Image Source : TWITTER/VISHAL RANA TMKOC fame Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka dismisses rumours of financial crisis: 'Not unemployed'

Ever since the lockdown happened there have been rumors that actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is popularly known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going through a financial crunch. Finally, the actor has broken his silence on the matter and has dismissed reports suggesting that he is going through a financial crisis. He has clarified that he is not unemployed and hopes to resume shooting soon.

In an interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam said, "I don't understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai."

"I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes," he added.

He also stated that he had undergone neck surgery in September 2020 and had taken a break from shooting then. Talking about the same he said, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life.”

Ghanshyam Nayak is a popular actor and has appeared in several Gujarati plays and stage shows over the years. He has also been a part of many popular Hindi television shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dill Mill Gaye. He has also acted in movies like Ishq, Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam.