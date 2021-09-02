Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Supermodel Of The Year 2: Malaika Arora, Milind Soman sizzle it up with their ramp walk

This week's MTV Supermodel of the Year 2 episode is a visual treat, with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman sizzling up the ramp with their fiery yet mesmerizing walk, as Anusha Dandekar asks them to participate in the tasks. And, as the diva Malaika rightly says, "Don't be predictable, bring the surprise element every time," this season is back to surprise viewers with its new format and cutthroat competition. Adding to the surprise, Milind Soman is named creative director of MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2's first photo shoot. As simple as it sounds, the responsibility comes with a slew of difficulties, as it was the handsome hunk's first.

The competitive Supermodel hunt has begun, and the journey will become more difficult with each episode. From now on, the participants will have to do a live photoshoot for a brand as well as a thematic ramp walk, and the combined scores of the judges will determine who stays and who goes. Every week, one model's dream of becoming the next Supermodel is dashed.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & other celebs mourn | Updates

This week, for the photoshoot, the models will be levitated up to 15 feet above the ground and must pose while remembering the shoot's theme, "Love Yourself, Love Vanesa." The photographs will be gleaming with their beauty with the breathtaking set where snow is falling and the moon is shining.

ALSO READ: Supermodel of the Year 2: Meet 15 models of Malaika Arora, Milind Soman & Anusha Dandekar's show

The ladies will have to walk the runway in a luxury resort wear carrying the most unexpected accessory – a Macaw – and swoon the judges with their confidence, high heels, apparel, and make-up for the next stage. Malaika, Milind, and Anusha will appear as the devil's advocate and as the bad guys, which will only benefit the models.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Supermodel Of The Year 2 episode

On Supermodel of the Year Season 2, watch the panel judge the stunning photoshoot, the charming ramp walk, and say goodbye to one model's dream this Sunday at 7 p.m. on MTV.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy suffers wardrobe malfunction, video of actress rushing to her car goes VIRAL